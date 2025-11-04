Legacy Online Paid Account Pricing (2025)

Customers that signed up for paid accounts online before Nov 4, 2025 will continue to have legacy pricing of $50/month plus additional usage-based fees at the following rates.

AI Accelerator

Fastly AI Accelerator is an easy to implement, API-compatible product that adds semantic caching to popular LLM provider APIs used to process AI workloads. It is sold as an add-on in addition to Fastly services, with simple monthly usage pricing based on Requests:

Monthly usage pricing

Requests Monthly Price (per 1,000 Requests) First 20,000 Included 20,000 - 2 Million $0.40 2 Million - 20 Million $0.34 Beyond 20 Million $0.28

DDoS Protection

Fastly DDoS Protection mitigates disruptive and distributed attacks against your applications and APIs. Fastly DDoS Protection automatically detects attack traffic and excludes this traffic from billing-related metering. It is sold as an add-on in addition to Fastly services, with simple monthly usage pricing based on non-attack traffic that passes through Fastly's network.

You are never billed for mitigated attacks.

Monthly usage pricing

Requests Monthly Price (per 10,000 Requests) First 500,000 Free 0.5 Million - 10 Million $1.00 10 Million - 50 Million $0.50 50 Million - 100 Million $0.30 100 Million - 500 Million $0.16 500 Million - 3 Billion $0.10 3 Billion - 15 Billion $0.042 Beyond 15 Billion $0.015

Object Storage

Fastly Object Storage is an S3-compatible large object storage solution with zero egress fees. It is sold as an add-on in addition to Fastly services, with simple monthly usage pricing based on a combination of storage and operations fees:

Monthly storage pricing

Storage Monthly Price (per GB) First 5GB Included 5GB - 50TB $0.020 50TB - 500TB $0.018 Beyond 500TB $0.017

Monthly operations pricing

Class A Operations (writes): $0.0025 per 1,000 requests (first 1,000 included)

Class B Operations (reads): $0.0004 per 1,000 requests (first 10,000 included)

Compute

Build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge — without having to manage the underlying infrastructure. Test it free with a trial, then speak with an expert to get Compute activated for your business.

Fastly charges for Compute based on the total number of compute requests you make plus their compute duration, which is the duration of memory usage, and CPU time. Each compute request uses the Fastly delivery architecture and the associated Compute charges apply in addition to applicable delivery charges.

Base Price

Metric Pricing Compute Requests $0.50 / Million Requests Compute Duration $0.000035 / GB-Sec

Compute Requests is defined by the total number of Compute requests (in millions). Compute Requests are counted each time Compute executes in response to an event.

Compute Duration is the duration of memory usage and is measured from the beginning of executing a request until the response is returned or is otherwise terminated. Compute Duration is measured in 50 ms increments and is based on 128 MB of memory allocation per request. Monthly totals are presented on your invoice as GB-Seconds.

Included vCPU & Charges

Metric Overage Pricing vCPU Seconds $0.000045 / vCPU Sec

vCPU Seconds is the measurement of CPU Processing Time per Request. Requests of 20 ms or less in duration do not incur any vCPU charges; Any vCPU time beyond 20ms is metered and charged in increments of 10 ms. The total number of metered vCPU milliseconds are aggregated and converted to seconds (1000 ms) when presented on your monthly bill.

TLS/SSL Secure Connections

Every Fastly account includes FREE secure connection via TLS for your first two domains.

TLS Service type Monthly costs Fastly-managed TLS subscription (managed TLS) – Non-profit CA or Certainly 2 domains included with free trial account 5 domains included with paid account, $20 per additional domain Fastly-managed TLS subscription (managed TLS) – Commercial CA $275 per domain Self-managed TLS certificates (Bring Your Own Certificates) 5 domains included with paid account, $20 per additional domain Mutual TLS 2 domains free with paid account. Unlimited domains for $500

Need high-volume or custom requirements? Contact our Sales team.

Learn more about Fastly's TLS/SSL service options .

CDN: Full Site Delivery

Bandwidth (per GB per region)

Requests Region First 10 TB Next 10 TB (per 10,000 requests) North America $0.12 $0.08 $0.0075 Europe $0.12 $0.08 $0.0075 Mexico $0.16 $0.12 $0.0090 Asia $0.19 $0.14 $0.0090 South America $0.19 $0.14 $0.0090 Australia & New Zealand $0.19 $0.14 $0.0090 South Korea $0.28 $0.24 $0.0160 India $0.28 $0.2 $0.0160 Africa $0.28 $0.24 $0.0160

Fanout

Fanout is a real-time pub/sub message broker at the edge. It is sold as an add-on in addition to Fastly services, with simple monthly usage pricing based on the number of messages and connection minutes:

Metric Pricing Messages $5.00/million messages Duration $2.50/million client minutes

Image Optimizer

Fastly’s Image Optimizer enables on the fly creation and delivery of high quality images in the ideal format, size and resolution across devices, reducing the file size and delivery speed without reducing quality.

Fastly’s Image Optimizer is sold as an add-on in addition to Fastly services, with simple monthly usage pricing based on image requests.

Monthly usage pricing