Fastly Full Site Delivery
500 Million Requests per month
20 Services
100 Backends
18,000 purges per hour
1 Health Check per 5 min
Fastly TLS - Non-Profit CA / Bring Your Own Certificates
20 domains; Additional domains $20 per month
Fastly Image Optimizer
150 Million Monthly Image Requests
Gold Support
Fastly Full Site Delivery
2 Billion Requests per month
30 Services
200 Backends
48,000 purges per hour
1 Health Checks per minute
Fastly TLS - Non-Profit CA / Bring Your Own Certificates
40 domains; Additional domains $20 per month
Fastly Image Optimizer
800 Million Monthly Image Requests
Gold Support
Fastly Full Site Delivery
5 Billion Requests per month
50 Services
400 Backends
100,000 purges per hour
4 Health Checks per minute
Fastly TLS - Non-Profit CA / Bring Your Own Certificates
80 domains; Additional domains $20 per month
Fastly Image Optimizer
2.5 Billion Monthly Image Requests
Enterprise Support
*Package Requirements – Network Services packages are intended for web pages (including HTML) and web APIs, and are not intended for streaming services. No more than 10% of traffic may originate in the African, Indian, or South Korean billing regions.
Next-Gen WAF
Essential Base Platform
25 RPS
2 Workspaces
Gold Security Support
Next-Gen WAF
Professional Base Platform
150 RPS
6 Workspaces
5 Edge Rate Limit Counters
5 Edge Rate Limiting Penalty Boxes
Gold Security Support
Next-Gen WAF
Premier Base Platform
250 RPS
10 Workspaces
10 Edge Rate Limit Counters
10 Edge Rate Limiting Penalty Boxes
15 Advanced Rate Limiting Rules per site
Includes blocking capacity of 25,000 unique client identifiers per Advanced Rate Limiting Rule
Enterprise Security Support
Response Security Service
Compute
500 Million Compute Requests per month
20 milliseconds of CPU time per Compute Request (rounded to the nearest 10 milliseconds)
5 Million GB-seconds of Compute Duration per month
20 Services
Config Store
5 Config Stores
500 entries per Config Store
Compute
2 Billion Compute Requests per month
20 milliseconds of CPU time per Compute Request (rounded to the nearest 10 milliseconds)
20 Million GB-seconds of Compute Duration per month
30 Services
Config Store
10 Config Stores
500 entries per Config Store
Compute
5 Billion Compute Requests per month
20 milliseconds of CPU time per Compute Request (rounded to the nearest 10 milliseconds)
50 Million GB-seconds of Compute Duration per month
50 Services
Config Store
15 Config Stores
500 entries per Config Store
KV Store
1 TB storage
20 Million Class A Operations
1 Billion Class B Operations
Network Services
Full-Site Delivery uses Fastly’s global content delivery capabilities to cache and accelerate the delivery of your HTTP-based file content such as video, images, CSS, Javascript files, as well as HTML and API responses.
An HTTP request. Requests include those made by the end user to Fastly, between Fastly POPs, and from Fastly POPs to origin.
A logical configuration that captures a selection of inbound traffic (using domains or service pinning), connects it to origin servers, applies rules, and runs edge code.
A non-Fastly internet host from which Fastly will fetch content to serve in response to end-user requests. Also known as an Origin.
An action that explicitly invalidates or expires an object in the Fastly edge cache. A soft purge will mark the object as stale, while a hard purge will invalidate the object.
A regular HTTP request made by Fastly to an origin server to check that the origin is in a fit state to accept traffic.
The practice of selecting a backend server from a pool of available, appropriate and often functionally identical servers based on a strategy designed to maximize performance and availability.
We support real-time log streaming of data that passes through Fastly. We support a number of protocols that allow you to stream logs to a variety of locations, including third-party services, for storage and analysis.
A Fastly product that provides TLS provisioning with Fastly-managed or customer-managed certificates. Suitable for 1-1000 domains.
An internet hostname, such as my.host.example.com or www.example.com that is associated with a service.
A Fastly product that allows images passing through the Fastly edge cloud to be transformed as required by the client.
When loading your website and sending a request for the image, the user’s web client will use the website’s CSS to determine which version of the image is appropriate for the device. It will send a request to your servers for the image with those parameters, and the image optimization solution will apply the transformation to the image response.
Billing for Fastly IO is based on the number of monthly image requests that are processed and delivered.
Security
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) is a web application firewall that monitors for suspicious and anomalous web traffic and protects, in real-time, against attacks directed at the applications and origin servers that you specify.
The Signal Sciences platform is an application security monitoring system that proactively monitors for malicious and anomalous web traffic directed at your web servers. The system is comprised of three key components:
A web server integration module
A monitoring agent
Our cloud-hosted collection and analysis system
A Workspace (also known as a Site) is a user-defined set of rules and settings for applications and origin servers.
When you create a rate limiting policy, you define the criteria to track requests counts and their rates over time. Accumulated counts are converted to an estimated rate computed over the time window you specify: either 1s, 10s or 60s. Rates are always measured in requests per second (RPS).
Penalty boxes allow you to penalize clients for exceeding rate limits you set. Accumulated counts are converted to an estimated rate computed over one of three time windows: 1s, 10s or 60s. Rates are always measured in requests per second (RPS).
Advanced rate limiting rules: block or tag requests from individual clients when a threshold (e.g., 100 requests in 1 minute) is passed.
The parts of requests used to identify an individual client.
The maximum number of requests per second to count within the detection window before enacting the rate limiting policy. The lowest rate limit supported by this feature to demonstrate effective behavior is 100 RPS.
Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows in documentation.
Fastly will respond to the report of an Incident by troubleshooting the causes of the Incident and resolve them if caused by factors within Fastly's control, or provide information to those who can resolve the factors if the factors are within others' control, as follows.
Fastly offers Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) customers a Response Security Service (RSS) that provides your organization with enhanced access to our Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC) team and periodic consultation with a Designated Security Specialist for strategic security solutions reviews and planning.
Compute
One of the two platforms offered by Fastly to run edge code. Compute services run Webassembly binaries that are compiled outside of Fastly using tools that we provide in the Fastly CLI.
Compute requests represent a count of the number of times you invoke a function instance. Each incoming request creates one function instance.
CPU time represents the sum of the total time spent by the CPU running your code.
Compute duration represents the total memory allocation over time required to process a compute request. We measure memory allocation in GB-seconds and calculate it based on the time it takes for a function instance to execute, multiplied by the memory allocated to that function.
A logical configuration that captures a selection of inbound traffic (using domains or service pinning), connects it to origin servers, applies rules, and runs edge code. Service versions are used to create immutable configurations and apply multiple changes to a service in a single deployment. The mechanism used to run edge code and other logic on requests processed by the service depends on the service type, which can be Compute or VCL.
Config stores are a type of versionless container that allow you to store often repeated data as key-value pairs that can be read from the edge and shared by multiple Compute services in your account.
You can store environment variables, redirect lists, and more in Config Store, where they can be shared across services and referenced in your edge logic.
KV store is a key-value store that provides high performance reads and writes across Fastly’s network to enable more powerful edge applications.
Operations that mutate the state of an object.
Operations that read the state of an object.