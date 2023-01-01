Combining the best of cloud with the best of the edge

Today, expectations for digital experiences are at an all-time high; they must be fast, secure, and highly personalized. The challenge is enabling developers to deliver a modern digital experience while simultaneously providing scale, security, and performance. Together, Fastly and Google Cloud can solve these challenges to help you surpass your end-users’ expectations.

We combine the power of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) -- Google Cloud Storage (GCS), Google Compute Engine, and Google Big Query -- with the speed and flexibility of the Fastly edge cloud network. This unique partnership allows developers to build, test, and deploy applications in a scalable, reliable cloud environment.

Whether you're looking to migrate to the cloud without disrupting your business, deliver better performance at a lower cost, take advantage of a serverless architecture, or gain real-time insights with data streaming and analytics -- Fastly and Google Cloud can help.

As an enhancement to our partnership, Fastly has recently announced our availability on the GCP Marketplace. This can help eliminate the need for separate billing arrangements and might also count toward GCP committed spend if you have a GCP spend agreement, making it easier than ever to combine the power of Fastly and Google Cloud. Complete the form on this page to connect with an account representative to learn more.