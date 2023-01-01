Today, expectations for digital experiences are at an all-time high; they must be fast, secure, and highly personalized. The challenge is enabling developers to deliver a modern digital experience while simultaneously providing scale, security, and performance. Together, Fastly and Google Cloud can solve these challenges to help you surpass your end-users’ expectations.
We combine the power of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) -- Google Cloud Storage (GCS), Google Compute Engine, and Google Big Query -- with the speed and flexibility of the Fastly edge cloud network. This unique partnership allows developers to build, test, and deploy applications in a scalable, reliable cloud environment.
Whether you're looking to migrate to the cloud without disrupting your business, deliver better performance at a lower cost, take advantage of a serverless architecture, or gain real-time insights with data streaming and analytics -- Fastly and Google Cloud can help.
As an enhancement to our partnership, Fastly has recently announced our availability on the GCP Marketplace. This can help eliminate the need for separate billing arrangements and might also count toward GCP committed spend if you have a GCP spend agreement, making it easier than ever to combine the power of Fastly and Google Cloud. Complete the form on this page to connect with an account representative to learn more.
Any amount of downtime can mean negative financial impact and overall disruption to your business. Maintain a seamless experience for your users as you modernize your infrastructure to GCP. Fastly’s Layer 7 Load Balancer can simplify migrations from other cloud providers or on-prem deployments by intelligently routing traffic between servers, allowing you to complete your migration with zero downtime. This also supports modern microservices architectures and containers within GCP environments.
See how the NY Times did this with Fastly + Google Cloud.
Rising user expectations mean your business needs to perform faster to meet demands. Research indicates that 53% of people will leave a mobile page if it takes longer than 3 seconds to load. Fastly’s edge cloud network, with GCP, can accelerate your applications and speed content delivery. Using direct network interconnect in over 25 locations between Google Cloud and Fastly, we are able to bypass the public internet and dramatically improve both performance and latency. And you can consolidate web requests to GCS or Compute Engine with Fastly’s Origin Shield and Request Collapsing to further improve efficiency and reduce network egress costs.
See how Vimeo did this with Fastly + Google Cloud.
Deliver the latest content to your users the moment updates are made. Create a more responsive and agile environment that empowers your developers with an event-driven and serverless architecture. Fastly’s Instant Purge allows you to update content within 150 milliseconds globally (mean purge time) – or streamline updates with surrogate key purging. Google Cloud Functions can also be used to purge Fastly’s edge cloud network instantly when a change is made in Google Cloud Storage.
Learn how to use Google Cloud Functions with Fastly’s edge cloud
Data-driven insights can help you quickly identify potential issues and continuously iterate your site to deliver greater experiences for your users. Stream your web and application traffic logs in real-time to see what’s happening with your traffic. Google Cloud’s BigQuery integration into Fastly’s edge cloud network makes data processing fast, cost effective, and scalable. Combine data from other sources like GCS, Google Analytics, Google Ads data, or security and firewall logs; use Looker for visualization and analysis. Or, simply use Fastly real-time logs and Google Cloud Storage for your backup.
See how the NY Times did this with Fastly + Google Cloud.