IDC Frontier is a SoftBank Group company providing IT infrastructure, with cloud and data centers as its hubs. We support our customers’ businesses with our incredibly scalable data centers in the West & East Japan regions, simple and user-friendly cloud services, and a long and rich experience as an IT infrastructure provider. We are confident that we will become the best partner in Japan for our customers, leveraged by the SoftBank Group’s synergies achieved by its wide range of business activities.