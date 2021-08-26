Press

Innovation matters. See the most recent updates, and explore how we're making the web a better place, together.

All newsPress releasesIn the news

56% of UK Businesses Plan to Hire a CISO

Infosecurity Magazine
November 2, 2021

Watch: How to build a company culture that isn’t office-centric

Quartz
November 2, 2021

Fastly Recognized as a Leader in Edge Development Platforms

October 27, 2021

Read more

Coping with technical debt

IT Pro Portal Podcast
October 27, 2021

Great software is driven by a great developer experience

SDTimes
October 26, 2021

The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS 2021

The Software Report
October 26, 2021

#HowTo: Counter Common E-commerce Threats

Byline for Infosecurity Magazine, by Sean Leach, Chief Product Architect at Fastly
October 18, 2021

Fastly to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

October 7, 2021

Read more

Fastly Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection

September 22, 2021

Read more

How Hackers Use Our Brains Against Us

The Wall Street Journal
September 7, 2021

Web App and API Security Needs to Be Modernized: Here’s How

Security Weekly
August 31, 2021

3 Ways Edge SEO Can Improve the Enterprise Ecommerce Experience

Search Engine Journal
August 26, 2021

Newer postsOlder posts

Media contact

press@fastly.com

Investor relations

ir@fastly.com