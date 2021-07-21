In the news

Watch: How to build a company culture that isn’t office-centric

Quartz
November 2, 2021

Coping with technical debt

IT Pro Portal Podcast
October 27, 2021

Great software is driven by a great developer experience

SDTimes
October 26, 2021

The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS 2021

The Software Report
October 26, 2021

#HowTo: Counter Common E-commerce Threats

Byline for Infosecurity Magazine, by Sean Leach, Chief Product Architect at Fastly
October 18, 2021

How Hackers Use Our Brains Against Us

The Wall Street Journal
September 7, 2021

Web App and API Security Needs to Be Modernized: Here’s How

Security Weekly
August 31, 2021

3 Ways Edge SEO Can Improve the Enterprise Ecommerce Experience

Search Engine Journal
August 26, 2021

It's Not Your Imagination: API and Web Security Is Getting Harder

Byline for Dark Reading, by Zane Lackey, Co-Founder of Signal Sciences, now part of Fastly
August 17, 2021

How Do I Let Go of 'Human Error' as an Explanation for Incidents?

Byline for Dark Reading by Kelly Shortridge, Senior Principal, Product Technology at Fastly
July 27, 2021

The Boss Wants You Back in the Office. Like, Now.

The Wall Street Journal
July 24, 2021

SD Times news digest: Dremio launches SQL Lakehouse Service, Fastly launched JavaScript in Compute@Edge, Crystal 1.1 released

SDTimes
July 21, 2021

