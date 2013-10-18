In the News

$40M For Fastly

Telecom Ramblings
September 16, 2014

CDN Startup Fastly Raises $40M Series C

Data Center Knowledge
September 16, 2014

Fastly Grabs $40M on its Quest to Build a Big, Cool Content Distribution Network

VentureBeat
September 16, 2014

Fastly Growing Quickly Snags $40M As VCs Give Generously

TechCrunch
September 16, 2014

Fastly Lands $40M to Hire New Staff and Build Out More Internet Access Points Worldwide

GigaOm
September 16, 2014

Fastly Raises $40M To Make The Web Go Woosh

Forbes
September 16, 2014

Fastly Raises $40M to Speed Web Content Delivery

Silicon Valley Business Journal
September 16, 2014

Fastly API Solves Real-Time Cache Needs for Location-Aware, Context-Specific Apps

ProgrammableWeb
August 1, 2014

Hardware Matters, But Software Also Drives Switch Choices

Enterprise Tech
February 6, 2014

CDN Fastly Announces Streaming Media Service

StreamingMedia.com
October 28, 2013

Fastly introduces streaming media content delivery service

TelecomPaper
October 23, 2013

FutureStack Sponsor Spotlight: Fastly

New Relic
October 18, 2013

