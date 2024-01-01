75% of Australian IT Leaders Attribute the Size of Today’s Attack Surface To Web App Proliferation

- New research shows over half of businesses struggle to reduce the risk of attacks, leaving them fearful of compromise, particularly by nation-states and other types of threat actors.

- The study predicts this situation will continue if critical cybersecurity skills shortages aren’t addressed, and if organisations do not employ detection technologies that are effective in production, provide real-time visibility, and integrate with existing tools and processes.

SYDNEY – May 30, 2022 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today released new research in partnership with Ecosystm that shows 75% of Australian businesses are now living with a vastly increased attack surface caused by their reliance on web-based applications. Large attack surfaces are routinely sought out and tested by attackers looking for less-protected entry points into corporate IT environments.

According to the survey, organisations in Australia moved en masse to more decentralised IT architectures over the past two years, but still struggle with some of the cybersecurity implications of these kinds of digital- and cloud-first operating models. Cloud, web applications and the APIs that enable these apps to integrate and exchange data rate highly in the risk and challenge assessments by CIOs, IT directors and technology leaders of Australian organisations. API endpoints, cloud service provider authentication, and enterprise open source software are all seen to pose considerable risks as potential entry points for attackers.

Inadequate controls around these architectural elements, coupled with a lack of operational maturity and reliance on traditional defensive postures, has Australian business leaders on edge and fearful of attacks. The survey shows that 65% of large enterprises in Australia rate nation state attacks as a very high or high risk to their organisations. There is also concern among leaders of all business sizes over credential stuffing, which attackers may use to try to compromise cloud accounts and individual as-a-service logins.

The research also shows that:





IT leaders expect to increase focus on the security of web applications in the next two years, but more likely in 2023. Digital has dominated IT strategies over the past two years, but operating securely in a majority or fully web- or cloud-based environment means living with elevated risk tolerances and discomfort for security teams.







Application security often comes off second in the competition for attention and funding. Over half (53%) of IT leaders say they’re prioritising “other digital transformation projects” above application security in 2022, while 39% say “other business initiatives” - outside of IT - are taking priority, to the detriment of cybersecurity.







More than 40% of leaders identify cloud misconfiguration as being still among their top five cybersecurity challenges. Despite the attention and focus this issue has received in the past couple of years, and the rise of low-code/no-code platforms and configurations, cloud environments remain complex, and errors or misunderstandings mean even experienced engineers can encounter cost overruns and/or unintended data exposure risks. This is higher for enterprises (41%) than for large (22%) and medium-sized (26%) organisations.







The key challenge for managing application security initiatives is complexity. 55% of leaders say too many third parties are involved in end-to-end security of their applications, pointing to the new reality of operating in a cloud-, web- and API-driven world.





That is because a typical response by decision-makers to the increasing complexity of their technology environments is to deploy additional new security solutions. But that approach means nearly half of Australian companies have more than 50 cybersecurity tools, and are battling alert fatigue and high false positive rates as a result.

Organisations need a modern cybersecurity posture that enables them to anticipate threats before they happen, and respond instantly when attacks occur. They need security controls that are capable of automatically sensing, detecting, reacting, and responding to access requests, authentication needs, and outside and inside threats. Administration and application of these controls should also be automated to a high degree to improve coverage and consistency, and reduce the burden on Security Operations Centres (SOCs) and cybersecurity practitioners.

“As Australian companies move deeper into digital transformations, they come up against a known problem: the challenges of securing a rapidly rising number of mission-critical cloud services and API-centric applications,” said Derek Rast, Area Vice President Australia and New Zealand at Fastly. “The tools these companies use to secure their digital-first, cloud-first and microservices-based architectures need to evolve. Traditional web application and API security tools fall short in this regard. Leveraging Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) should be part of a holistic defense-in-depth security strategy.”

Cyber threat responsiveness is itself under threat

Illustrating perfectly the cyber maturity challenges faced by Australian companies is the lack of consistency in the operating parameters, powers and preparedness of cyber threat and incident response teams.

The research finds one in three cyber threat response teams lacks the support of key internal stakeholders, is unclear about escalation points for incident management, and doesn’t have the authority to confiscate or disconnect equipment and monitor suspicious activity, including from senior management.

In addition, when it comes to cyber threat response planning:





Only 54% have a full plan that includes legal and corporate communications teams







50% rehearse the plan at least once a year, the other half practice less frequently or don’t practice at all







48% have a timeframe for additions and improvements for the plan, and hold senior leaders responsible for making the improvements





Enterprises are more likely than large or medium-sized organisations to have a multi-stakeholder plan that is well-rehearsed. However, they’re also more likely to be subjected to regulated requirements for incident planning and response. This is supported in the study by compliance being identified as a major cybersecurity challenge facing organisations.

Enterprise still one step from the edge

Medium and large organisations are more likely than enterprises to be rethinking the way they deploy applications and business logic to end users and to be in active pursuit of that target state. The research shows 64% of medium-sized organisations and 56% of large organisations are embracing edge computing, moving business logic from application servers to an edge cache. By contrast, just 43% of enterprises are doing the same - 10% below the overall average.

Moving business logic from the backend to the edge not only increases application performance but can also substantially reduce an organisation’s risk, since user requests are funnelled through a single ‘front door’, instead of to any number of servers that host the application.

Methodology

The study represents the views of 200 cybersecurity decision-makers - mostly CIOs, IT Directors and equivalent titles - in Australia. The study was commissioned by Fastly and conducted in April-May 2022. It covers organisations of three sizes: medium (101 to 499 staff), large (500 to 999) and enterprise (1000-plus staff).

About Ecosystm

Ecosystm is a new age Technology Research and Advisory Firm that brings together tech buyers, vendors and analysts into one integrated platform. The firm moves away from the highly inefficient business models of traditional research firms and instead focuses on data democratisation, with an emphasis on accessibility, transparency and autonomy.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organisations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. Australia and New Zealand customers include Freelancer, Kogan, Linktree, Nine, NRL, Radio New Zealand, Seven Network, Trademe and Vodafone. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com.