Announcing the Fastly Developer Hub

SAN FRANCISCO – May 19, 2020 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced the launch of its new Developer Hub, a central place for developers to easily access all the tools they need to build fast, scalable and secure modern applications on the Fastly edge cloud platform. Housed within the Developer Hub is a testing sandbox, ready-to-deploy code snippets, and a growing repository of structured tutorials, reference materials, and documentation. By giving developers at the world’s most innovative companies the tools they need to drive digital transformation, the promise of edge computing becomes more tangible and actionable.

"Fastly’s new Developer Hub is one of the best developer resources we have today,” says Ron Lipke, Platform Engineering Manager at Gannett. “The documentation, code snippets, and variety of use cases will save our edge team the cycles required to develop our own configuration examples. In addition, the attention given to the user experience is readily apparent. The improved navigation will allow our edge development team to discover and implement self-service solutions much faster. This is a welcome enhancement over Fastly's already great developer library."

As a company built by and for developers, Fastly understands how critical good documentation and resources are to the developer experience. Time spent searching for undiscoverable materials is time taken away from optimizing sites, streamlining processes, or executing on great ideas. With this in mind, the Developer Hub is designed with usability and innovation at the forefront. The developer-friendly search indexes content based on several different categorizations, such as command type or use case, allowing developers to discover additional related content.

Two key features of the Developer Hub are the highly-searchable documentation and sandboxed testing. Robust, easy-to-navigate changelogs and references will continuously educate developers on the extensive capabilities of Varnish Configuration Language and Fastly’s API. Fastly Fiddle – a powerful and flexible testing sandbox – allows developers to test configurations without putting their production environments at risk.

“We have built a highly customizable platform with a wide range of developer-focused capabilities,” said Adam Denenberg, SVP of Customer Solutions at Fastly. “Our Developer Hub puts the full power of Fastly in developers’ hands by making it simpler to find the tools they need and by helping them realize what our technology is capable of. We’re in the business of helping developers be successful by harnessing the power of edge computing. With Developer Hub, we’re excited to continue building on that goal, and opening the edge up to developers even further.”

Customers can utilize the Developer Hub to support their edge workflows via the following tools, with more resources planned for future releases:



Solution Library patterns and recipes: Ready-to-deploy code snippets and deployment instructions teach developers how to do basically anything on Fastly, with everything they need to implement in their own configurations

Ready-to-deploy code snippets and deployment instructions teach developers how to do basically anything on Fastly, with everything they need to implement in their own configurations

API and language references and changelogs: Robust reference documentation and release notes provide complete access to all of the features available through the Fastly web interface and VCL

Robust reference documentation and release notes provide complete access to all of the features available through the Fastly web interface and VCL

Education for all levels: Getting started content and foundational education help developers learn about Fastly’s platform. Includes technical descriptions, and a growing collection of fine tuning instructions and observability tools

Getting started content and foundational education help developers learn about Fastly’s platform. Includes technical descriptions, and a growing collection of fine tuning instructions and observability tools

Technical blog posts: Education and thought leadership from Fastly developers and engineering experts about our edge cloud platform, learnings from our network data, and industry trends

Education and thought leadership from Fastly developers and engineering experts about our edge cloud platform, learnings from our network data, and industry trends

Fastly Fiddle: A testing sandbox to experiment with Fastly configurations and debug custom code without impacting developers’ production services



The Developer Hub will soon include more tools and resources needed to learn about and build on Compute@Edge, Fastly’s in-beta serverless compute environment. Developers interested in participating in the Compute@Edge beta are currently able to sign up through Developer Hub.

To start exploring the Fastly Developer Hub, visit https://developer.fastly.com.