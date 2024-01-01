Fastly Accelerates Edge Adoption with New Compute@Edge Partner Ecosystem

Partners tap Fastly’s industry-leading Compute@Edge technology to boost developer productivity and accelerate time to market.

SAN FRANCISCO – March 2, 2022 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced the launch of its Compute@Edge partner ecosystem, with a roster of powerful integrations designed to help customers build a variety of edge computing use cases that address crucial infrastructure requirements for modern digital experiences. With partners tapping into the scale, performance, and security of Fastly’s industry-leading Compute@Edge technology to extend their platforms, this ecosystem helps boost developer productivity and mission-critical digital transformation.

Compute@Edge was recently recognized as a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report with a differentiated rating, the highest possible score, in six criteria, including developer experience, platform execution model, and security. This unique combination of benefits gives current and future partners an advantage when integrating their products and services at the edge, to better meet developer expectations and needs. Additionally, developers can feel confident that all of the integrations in this new partner ecosystem have been pre-validated and tested to make it as seamless and secure as possible to deploy.

The result is safer, faster, more engaging digital experiences for millions of internet users around the world.

“It has been exciting to work with Fastly on our newly-built integration for the launch of its Compute@Edge partner ecosystem,” said Cassio Sampaio, SVP of Product at Auth0, a product unit within Okta. “By combining Fastly’s edge computing and serverless platform with our identity management solution, our customers can build secure access to any application, for any user - as close to end users as possible. This is a win for our joint customers that need increased risk mitigation and reduced time to implementation, and demonstrates the value of our collaboration for providing the vetted and valuable integrations that matter to developers.”

"We are excited to partner with Fastly to enable customers to more easily experiment across a variety of features, content, and experiences, without having to sacrifice performance or experiment velocity," said Danny Driscoll, Product Architect at Optimizely. "Fastly's Compute@Edge is a reliable platform with an easy developer experience that, when paired with Optimizely's experimentation platform, helps teams build better ways to meet end user expectations and quickly generate value from their digital presence."

Along with major cloud service provider integrations such as Google Cloud, developers can take advantage of each of these Compute@Edge partner ecosystem solutions today to unlock a variety of edge computing benefits.





Backend integrations (Backblaze and Storj): Combining decentralized and globally distributed storage architectures with Fastly’s Compute@Edge means customers can deploy high-performance content at the edge without added complexity, high egress costs, or vendor lock-in.







Database pairings (Fauna, Macrometa, Upstash): Developers can build faster, more personalized experiences at the edge using Fastly’s Compute@Edge integration with globally distributed databases. Combined, these technologies allow customers to keep logic and data as close to end users as possible, while minimizing global latency.







Developer tooling and experimentation (Glitch, Edgemesh, Optimizely): Whether remixing projects or running digital experiments, developers need the tools that meet them where they are. Compute@Edge integrates with a number of developer tools to help get sites running quickly, simply, and with the added performance of a powerful edge network.







Logging and monitoring endpoints (Datadog, New Relic): Understanding how an application or website is performing is critical for ensuring optimal end user experiences. By combining real-time data from Compute@Edge with data from logging and monitoring endpoints, customers benefit from robust, instantaneous feedback into web and app performance.







Security solutions (Auth0, Source Defense): Security and access control are top priorities for app development teams. Compute@Edge integrates with identity access management, authorization and client-side security solutions to help developers mitigate risk and keep users safe.





“Fastly’s industry-leading Compute@Edge technology presents businesses with a whole new opportunity to modernize the way applications are built,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “It was important to us to make it easier for developers to take full advantage of edge computing use cases and benefits, so we built this integration ecosystem featuring sophisticated solutions that empower innovation at the edge without leaving speed, safety and performance behind. We’re excited to see what our customers can do by harnessing Fastly’s powerful serverless environment with our partners’ world-class platforms and services.”

For more information about how to tap into these exciting new integrations, visit our Compute@Edge ecosystem directory, read our latest blog post, or contact your account manager. Companies interested in partnering can reach out to partners@fastly.com.

