Fastly Achieves 100 Tbps of Edge Capacity Milestone

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (June 17, 2020) — Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced that its network has reached 100 terabits per second (Tbps) of connected edge capacity, representing an important milestone as demand for modern digital experiences rises.

To advance an ongoing commitment to building a more efficient, modern network that enables faster growth, scale, and enhanced safety, Fastly also announced the acquisition of the talented team and intellectual property assets from Tesuto, a virtual network emulation platform. Tesuto co-founders Chris Bradley, Hossein Lotfi, and Jay Sakata will join Fastly’s team, bringing more than 45 years of combined network experience.

Fastly has designed a large, software-defined network capable of handling more than 800 billion requests per day1 through a unique and efficient approach to capacity planning and network expansion for the modern internet. By building a network with fewer and more powerful points of presence (POPs), Fastly is able to stay ahead of customers’ needs for innovation, safety, and scalability at the edge, while also providing world class DDoS and WAF support. Fastly’s globally distributed network currently consists of 72 POPs strategically built in well-connected locations across 55 markets in 26 countries around the world. This approach to network architecture reduces latency, improves resilience, and supports increases in customer demand at scale. As rapid advancements in IoT and wearable technologies, 5G, and Fastly’s own serverless compute environment, Compute@Edge, continue to evolve, Fastly remains focused on continuous expansion of its network capacity to support and secure these new technologies as consumer usage increases.

“Reaching 100 terabits per second marks a significant milestone for Fastly as we continue to grow our global network,” said Fastly’s Chief Architect and Founder, Artur Bergman. “Our acquisition of this great team and important technology from Tesuto builds on this momentum and is a vital step forward to continuously improve our network’s reliability and capacity. Enabling more innovation and experimentation at the edge is a crucial capability needed by companies across the world to modernize their technology stacks and up-level digital experiences. We are thrilled to have Chris, Hossein and Jay join the Fastly family.”

By emulating networks at scale, Tesuto’s technology can be used to create sandbox environments that simulate the entire Fastly network, providing a view into the potential impact of a deployment cycle before it is put into production. Paired with Fastly’s experience in operating a high scale network, this technology will improve network design, enable faster hardware and software deployments, and enhance overall efficiency. In line with its ongoing focus to improve network reliability and capacity, Fastly will leverage this technology’s automation, operationalization, and modeling capabilities to continue fueling innovation at the edge.

“We are excited to join the Fastly team and come together to deliver the next modern digital experience,” said Jay Sakata, co-founder and Chief Architect of Tesuto. “Even the smallest configuration changes can significantly impact networks and in turn, impact customers. By adding Tesuto’s network emulation technology to Fastly’s modern network, deployments can be more frequent, efficient, and effective, allowing the network to adapt and scale faster than ever before.�”

Before co-founding Tesuto, Jay Sakata co-founded EdgeCast Networks, a content delivery network that provided web accelerations for some of the world’s most demanding web properties and was acquired by Verizon in 2013. Fellow Tesuto co-founder Chris Bradley worked alongside Sakata at EdgeCast Networks as the principal engineer and brings more than 20 years of experience building and managing network-focused applications, with a special focus on anti-DDoS software. Tesuto’s third co-founder Hossein Lotfi worked on Google’s data center fabrics and SD-WAN before co-founding Tesuto.

