Fastly Adds Depth to Technical Management Team

SAN FRANCISCO CA, March 10, 2014 -- Today, Fastly, the real-time content delivery network (CDN), announces key additions to its executive team. Steve Souders, formerly Head Performance Engineer at Google as well as Chief Performance Yahoo! at Yahoo, joins as Chief Performance Officer. Christopher Brown, previously CTO of Chef (formerly Opscode), joins as VP Operations. Finally, Tom Daly, former CTO and co-founder of Dynamic Network Services (“DYN”), joins as VP Infrastructure.

"Last year our average requests per second grew more than 500% as we added a wide variety of customers. We need to simultaneously expand our network, scale our team and help a broader range of customers make their websites as fast as possible," said Artur Bergman, Fastly CEO. "By bringing Steve, Christopher and Tom on board we're doubling down on our commitment to understanding and delivering the kind of performance that developers and customers need most."

Steve Souders is a respected thought leader and speaker on web performance. He is the author of High Performance Web Sites and Even Faster Web Sites as well as creator of YSlow and the HTTP Archive, two open source web performance analysis tools. Steve also serves as co-chair of Velocity, the web performance and operations conference from O'Reilly. As Chief Performance Officer, Steve will focus on expanding Fastly's site acceleration services.

"I've spent a decade making the Web faster by focusing on Internet infrastructure. I believe fast websites are created from a partnership between infrastructure and web development, so I'm excited to work closely with Fastly customers to improve their websites’ user experience and business impact,” said Steve Souders.

Christopher Brown brings 20 years of engineering development prowess to Fastly. He is an accomplished cloud computing, distributed software and IP networking DevOps engineer with experience designing, delivering and managing online systems at scale.

“Fastly is unique in that it combines great customer service with a fierce dedication to the best software and hardware technology, said Christopher. “I’ve known Artur for several years and jumped at the opportunity to work with him and the very talented team he has assembled.”

Tom Daly joins Fastly with 15 years of network engineering and infrastructure-building experience. He is a passionate technologist with a penchant for Internet infrastructure and solving difficult problems.Tom will focus on scaling Fastly’s global CDN footprint, launching services into new markets including Brazil, South Korea, and Taiwan as the company continues to see double-digit traffic growth on a monthly basis.

“Joining the team at Fastly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Fastly delivers innovative services and unprecedented performance, enabling customers to accelerate their businesses. I��’m excited to help scale a platform based on next-generation technologies,” said Tom.