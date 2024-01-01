Fastly Adds Key Enterprise Security Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2015 -- Fastly, the only real-time content delivery network (CDN), today announced the addition of a proven enterprise leader to its executive team. Window Snyder, previously security and privacy strategist at Apple, security chief at Mozilla Corporation, and director of security architecture at @Stake, has joined Fastly as Chief Security Officer. In her new role, Snyder will help manage Fastly’s expanding security offerings through its global edge infrastructure platform.

“In the past year, we’ve grown Fastly into a platform with the performance, scale, and security that allows enterprises to accelerate any type of content with complete visibility and control,” said Artur Bergman, founder and CEO of Fastly. “By adding Window to the team, we can continue to grow our business and operations, bring new products to market, and better serve the security and privacy needs of our customers.”

Window Snyder has been a key contributor to the evolution of security in our connected world. At Apple, she developed security and privacy strategies for iOS and OS X. While at Mozilla Corporation, Snyder drove efforts to secure Mozilla’s web browser, Firefox. At Microsoft, she owned security sign-off for the Windows platform, and helped the company open lines of communication between internal developers and external security researchers as well as vendors. She is also the co-author of the book Threat Modeling.

“I am excited to further advance Fastly’s security capabilities,” said Snyder. “Fastly’s control, visibility and network position enable it to uniquely identify and mitigate the kinds of security threats we are seeing today, as well as those we expect to see in the future.”

Global Enterprise Expansion

With its unique ability to accelerate delivery of all types of web content, apps, and APIs, Fastly has grown to accommodate rapid enterprise adoption of its real-time CDN. Fastly’s PCI-compliant edge infrastructure platform now enables hundreds of enterprises and disruptive technology innovators with secure visibility and control of all content delivery at the edge. The company has tripled in size since 2013, adding locations and staff in New York, London, and Tokyo.

Since January 2015, Fastly has:



Grown its staff headcount by more than 60 percent, opened a Tokyo office and expanded its offices in both New York and London.



Increased global network capacity by 35%, adding new and upgraded North American, European, and Asia Pacific (APAC) points of presence (POPs) in locations including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and Sweden.



Increased server capacity in APAC by more than 150%.



Teamed up with one of the leading cloud storage platforms as a Technology Partner at Next, a new Google Cloud Experience in New York City, San Francisco, Tokyo, London, and Amsterdam.



Fastly customers now include several Fortune 500 retail and media enterprises; Quantcast 50 websites such as Twitter, Pinterest, About.com, Wayfair, and Vimeo; and ecommerce innovators such as Stripe and HotelTonight.