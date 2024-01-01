Fastly to announce second quarter financial results on August 8

SAN FRANCISCO-- July 18, 2019 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly will host a conference call to answer questions at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 211-4110 from the United States or (647) 689-6608 internationally with conference ID 8879254. A live webcast and transcript of the conference call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Investor Inquiries

ir@fastly.com

Media Inquiries

press@fastly.com