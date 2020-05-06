Fastly Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO (May 6, 2020) — Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, posted today its financial results for the first quarter 2020 in its shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

“Our first-quarter results underscore the strength and value of our modern edge platform. The momentum from 2019 continued through the first quarter and was further bolstered in late March by increased traffic on our platform from social distancing orders implemented across the world,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “These unprecedented times highlight the importance of digital transformation now more than ever, and our innovative and resilient customer base enables us to remain confident in the demand for our mission-critical services and the accelerated growth of our business. As we navigate through these uncertain times, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and communities while providing reliable, scalable, and secure digital experiences to our customers.”

