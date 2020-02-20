Fastly Announces Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO (February 20, 2020) — Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, posted today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, in its shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

“We had a solid finish to 2019, delivering strong fourth-quarter results with revenue growth of 44% year-over-year and increased DBNER of 136%,” said Artur Bergman, Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson of Fastly. “Developers will continue to move mission-critical functions to the edge, driven by the need for performance, scale, and security and we are well-positioned to meet those demands with our Compute@Edge offering, continued investment in our edge security portfolio, and ongoing network optimization.”

Fastly management will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and outlook.

Fastly Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Q&A Session

When: Thursday, February 20, 2020



Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 pm ET



Conference ID: 9872879



Live Call: (866) 211-4110 (US/Canada) or (647) 689-6608 (International)



Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com



The webcast will be archived on the investor relations site following the call.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, the impact of investment in our edge security portfolio, our expectations regarding developers moving mission-critical functions to the edge, the impact of investment in our edge security portfolio, and ongoing network optimization. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Fastly’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. Additional information will also be set forth in Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

