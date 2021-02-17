Fastly Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, February 17, 2021 — Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 in its shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

“We had a strong finish to 2020, delivering total full year revenue of $291 million, up 45% year-over-year,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “As we continue to execute on our vision of providing a complete edge cloud solution, we look forward to continuing to empower developers and builders as the digital transformation continues to accelerate. The demand for a modern, fast platform that is secure, scalable, and high-performing is top-of-mind for every organization. We’re excited to further our momentum to meet that need.”

