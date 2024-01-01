Fastly Announces Postponement of Investor Day

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced that it has elected to postpone the Investor Day previously scheduled for May 12, 2022. The decision to postpone is the result of the current volatility in the overall markets coupled with the CEO transition announced last week. The postponement is not related to any change in the company’s operations or financial results. Fastly will announce a new date for the Investor Day at the appropriate time.