Fastly Announces Repurchase of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

SAN FRANCISCO -- May 26, 2022 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest edge cloud platform, today announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated transactions (the “Agreements”) with certain holders of its outstanding 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to repurchase (the “Repurchases”) approximately $235.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes for an aggregate cash repurchase price of approximately $176.2 million. The final aggregate cash repurchase price will be determined based on the sum of (i) approximately $176.2 million based on Fastly’s May 23, 2022 closing stock price of $11.85 per share of Class A common stock (the “common stock”) and (ii) an amount (which may be positive or negative) based in part on the daily volume-weighted average price per share of the common stock during a one-trading day pricing period following the execution of the Agreements. The actual amount of cash paid in the Repurchases could vary from the estimated aggregate repurchase price depending on changes in the trading price of the common stock during the measurement period. The Repurchases are expected to close on May 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the closing of the Repurchases, Fastly intends to cancel the repurchased Notes and, after such cancellation of repurchased Notes, approximately $713.8 million aggregate principal amounts of Notes will remain outstanding. The Repurchases could affect the market price of the common stock.

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com/.

