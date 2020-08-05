Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (August 5, 2020) — Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today posted its financial results for the second quarter 2020 in its shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

“As the global pandemic continues to accelerate the need for businesses to focus on digital transformation, the demand for a modern, fast, and secure edge platform like ours continues to increase,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “The value of our platform to our customers continues to show in our results. Fastly delivered another quarter of solid execution. We achieved strong top-line revenue growth, won new customers, expanded enterprise spend, delivered operating leverage, and bolstered our balance sheet. Despite the current economic uncertainty, we remain optimistic about the demand for our mission-critical services and the underlying growth of our business for the remainder of 2020 and years to come.”

Fastly management will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and outlook.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

