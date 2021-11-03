Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, November 3, 2021 — Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today posted its financial results for the third quarter 2021 in its shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

“This quarter, we reported revenues of $87M, up 23% year-over-year and I am pleased to report that our top customers have returned traffic following our outage in Q2. We have navigated unexpected volatility and ever-changing market conditions over the past two years, but are encouraged about the opportunities before us,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “Our foundational technology enables enterprise developers to build modern, distributed applications and digital experiences that maximize performance, programmability, and security, and we believe our global edge cloud network will be the future of how online content is created, secured, and delivered. As we continue to invest and execute against these opportunities, we are focused on achieving $1 billion in revenue by 2025. We have set clear milestones to drive success, including winning developers, enhancing our security offerings, and driving enterprise customer adoption. Combined with a strong roadmap of new products that we will discuss further in upcoming quarters, we are optimistic about the journey ahead of us.”

Fastly management will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and outlook.

