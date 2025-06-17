Fastly Appoints Nicola Gerber as Vice President for Asia Pacific & Japan to Accelerate Growth Across the Region

SINGAPORE - June 17, 2025 - Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced the appointment of Nicola Gerber as Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). This new hire underscores Fastly’s commitment to expanding its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital regions, aligning with its global growth strategy and recent investments in go-to-market transformation.

Nicola Gerber brings more than 20 years of experience in technology sales, specialising in networking and cloud services. Her career includes leadership roles at Cisco, Amazon Web Services, and high-growth startups across the APJ and EMEA regions. For the past 16 years, Nicola has been based in Asia Pacific, where she has driven customer success and growth initiatives, leveraging strategic partnerships across the region.

“As Asia Pacific accelerates into an AI-powered future, the demand for fast, secure, and reliable digital infrastructure is unprecedented,” said Gerber. “Today, APJ has already established itself as the world’s largest region for mobile users and mobile app usage, and it's among the fastest AI-adopting geographies globally. With a strong foundation of people and expertise in place, we’re unlocking hyper-performance for these AI-driven businesses. Our partners play a pivotal role in this journey – not only as a channel for growth, but as strategic collaborators who help deliver end-to-end solutions that customers demand. I’m excited about the new enhancements to our portfolio that demonstrate Fastly’s commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experiences and also strengthening our security offerings even further.”

With APJ businesses unlocking growth through AI, Fastly’s modern architecture is uniquely positioned to support their evolving digital strategies. Its powerful global network allows Fastly to provide ultra-low latency and scalable performance needed for today’s AI-powered applications. From delivering real-time, AI-generated content to dynamically personalising user experiences and supporting inference at the edge, Fastly enables organisations to innovate faster, engage more deeply, and scale reliably.

“Bringing Nicola on board marks an exciting step forward in our investment in the APJ region – an essential part of Fastly’s global growth journey,” said Scott Lovett, Chief Revenue Officer at Fastly. “APJ represents one of the most promising markets in the world – not only for Fastly, but for our partners and customers who are accelerating their digital transformation journey.”

“We see immense opportunity here, and our partners are key to unlocking that value, helping businesses scale rapidly while delivering the best possible outcomes for customers. Nicola has a deep understanding of how to build and nurture strong partnerships and ecosystems that drive innovation and long-term success. With her track record of growing high-performing, diverse teams and leading with impact, Nicola is the ideal leader to harness the momentum.”

Nicola is a well-known and passionate advocate for diversity in leadership. She served as an Independent Director for Cavotec from 2014 to 2018 and continues her board work with the Singapore Institute of Directors. She was involved with the Asian University for Women from 2022 to 2023 and with Women@AWS APJC. Nicola was recognised as one of Asia’s “Most Inspirational Women in Leadership” at the “Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky” event in 2024.

Nicola Gerber will lead Fastly’s APJ go-to-market strategy, working closely with regional leaders, teams, and partners to accelerate growth, drive adoption of Fastly’s expanding edge cloud portfolio, and help customers deliver fast, safe, and engaging digital experiences.

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organisations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Neiman Marcus, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

Contacts

Media Contact

Alex Klepel

press@fastly.com

Investor Contact

Vernon Essi, Jr.

ir@fastly.com

Source: Fastly, Inc.