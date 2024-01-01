Fastly Continues to Empower Innovation at the Edge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (SEPTEMBER 5, 2019) -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today reports continued adoption of its edge computing capabilities by developers tasked with growing and evolving online enterprises. Fastly’s programmable edge helps enterprises meet customer expectations for secure, low-latency, high-speed, and personalized experiences at scale. Major League Soccer (MLS), Bustle Digital Group, Nav, and Grubhub have continued to scale with Fastly in order to extend their innovation at the edge.

Today’s consumers expect highly responsive, mobile-optimized, global online experiences. Longer load times and latencies – even by a millisecond – could notably impact a business’s site engagement, cart abandonment, and sales. To improve device speed, security, and reliability within their networks, enterprises such as MLS, Bustle, Nav, and Grubhub are investing in the power of edge computing.

“From keeping fans up to speed on player status to providing a safe and secure environment for reading about a favorite team, our networks and applications depend on Fastly to deliver high-quality, real-time information to viewers,” said Brian Aznar, Senior Director of Technology at MLS. “With Fastly, we know our viewers can enjoy a quality of experience that meets MLS standards.”

Fastly’s programmable edge provides developers at MLS, Bustle, Nav, and Grubhub, among many other leading enterprise organizations, with real-time visibility and control over where they write and deploy code to push application logic to the edge, freeing developers to innovate with fewer constraints. Through frictionless tools and a deeply technical support team, Fastly facilitates ongoing collaboration between its team and top industry leaders across the ecommerce, high tech, digital publishing, financial services, SaaS, and media and entertainment verticals.

“At Fastly, we believe the future of the web will be built at the edge, and empowered developers are the ones who will build it,” explained Artur Bergman, CEO of Fastly. “It’s an honor and a privilege to work with companies that believe the same, and as a result, stand at the forefront of innovation online and in pursuit of a more trustworthy and reliable internet.”

Fastly has a proven track record of empowering enterprises to innovate at the edge. Earlier this year, Fastly open sourced its WebAssembly compiler and runtime, named Lucet. Much of the work on WebAssembly was previously focused on developing browser-based applications using a growing list of development languages. Lucet allows WebAssembly developers to securely develop and execute high performance applications at the edge without having to port code to each individual platform.

In line with its mission to promote innovation on a broader scale, the company launched Fastly Labs in 2018. This unique research and experimentation arm allows developers to test drive in-progress projects and get inspiration to execute new ideas in an environment that requires high levels of scale, safety and speed of delivery. As an extension of this work, Fastly most recently launched a collection of resources empowering developers with an easy-to-search index of 60+ code-based solutions built using Fastly’s Fiddle technology, which started in Fastly Labs, and is now a published platform solution.

