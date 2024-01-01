Fastly Expands Globally to Support Rapid CDN Growth

SAN FRANCISCO — December 14, 2015 — Fastly, the real-time Content Delivery Network (CDN), continues its rapid pace of growth, adding global reach to its network in support of increasing real-time web, app, and API content delivery traffic. The company today announced it has added two new Points of Presence (POPs) to its network in Australia, plus a new South American POP in Brazil. Fastly also recently opened its fifth office, in Denver.

“Our larger network reach and increased capacity will help allow current and future customers share our dedication to high-quality web experiences,” said Fastly CEO Artur Bergman. “Fastly thanks its customers for contributing to our rapid growth. We’re honored to be supporting them along the way.”

By enabling real-time visibility and control for tens of thousands of customer websites, Fastly has grown its delivery of customer traffic exponentially. With more than 25 POPs on five continents, the four year-old company’s global traffic now reaches bandwidth up to and beyond 1 terabit per second (Tb/s).

The three new POPs — in Brisbane and Perth, Australia plus São Paulo, Brazil — increase Fastly’s reach and capacity by extending its network across two continents. With 60 percent more Australian capacity coast-to-coast, Fastly’s expanded network helps reduce website latency throughout the country for both existing customers, as well as those looking to enter the market. A new South American network presence further extends real-time visibility and control of web content and APIs, establishing support in the world’s fastest-growing CDN market, and helping prepare customers for high-traffic events such as the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

“The Asia Pacific region is another market with an increasing need for cloud-enabled CDN solutions,“ said Jim Davis, Senior Analyst, Service Providers at 451 Research. “Markets like Australia and New Zealand are now broadly embracing SaaS and cloud-enabled applications, while the volume of web, video and API traffic served from the 2016 Olympic Games will create a true test for the region’s infrastructure, and the media companies that plan to rely on it.”

Fastly Denver

Fastly, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Tokyo, recently added a Denver office. Opened in November, the 2200 square foot space at 1445 Market Street is Fastly’s fifth staff location. Currently it is home to eight Denver area employees across sales and product development. Jonathan Candee, Director of Sales for Fastly’s Central Region, will lead the office and work to double the local team in the near future.

“Fastly chose Denver as its latest location because of easy access to companies in the Midwest and Mountain States,” said Candee. “The city’s vibrant community of technology talent, market-leading tech companies and growth-focused venture-funded startups made Denver an easy choice.”