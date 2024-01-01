Fastly Hits Milestone in Extending App and API Protection

Developers can detect and block suspicious traffic sooner by enforcing security policies at the edge

SAN FRANCISCO -- July 27, 2021 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced beta availability of the Signal Sciences agent on the Fastly edge cloud platform. This represents a critical milestone toward Fastly’s vision of empowering developers to protect apps and APIs in every environment—cloud, on-premise, hybrid and now at the network edge. With this integration, customers will be able to leverage the powerful signal technology to write and push out rules in real-time to track suspicious requests and block attacks sooner.

"By bringing together the precision of Signal Sciences' technology with the scale of Fastly's network, organizations will have greater protection and security posture through multiple layers of defense." said Christopher Rodriguez, Research Manager of Cybersecurity at IDC. "Both DDoS and web application attacks are on the rise, and mitigation at the edge is more important than ever before. With real-time signals security teams can accurately detect suspicious traffic and quickly create rules to protect against potential attacks."

Through these advancements, customers will be able to:

Access smarter detection capabilities: Fastly’s next-gen WAF offers superior detection capabilities by assessing attack indicators to better define traffic types. If a malicious request is detected, that information is flagged and sent to Fastly’s edge to initiate blocking capabilities for a smarter and more informed security experience.

Enable faster, more targeted blocking: The integration will support signal exclusions rules in Signal Sciences’ management console, informed by attack indicators fed through Signal Sciences’ technology, to ensure benign traffic does not get inadvertently blocked.

Reduce false positives: According to a recent Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) survey, 75% of respondents indicated that their organizations spend an equal amount or more time on false positives as actual attacks. This feature will directly combat this concern and reduce the disruption of legitimate web traffic and team workflow.

Enable a multi-layer defense strategy: Fastly’s next-gen WAF technology, combined with its large scale network, is uniquely designed to absorb the largest DDoS attacks and prevent traffic from slowing down or completely stopping. Additionally, Fastly offers customers an application layer of rate limiting and IP blocking at the edge. Each of these layers combined offers a valuable defense in depth strategy, protecting organizations from a wide variety of malicious attacks.

“Leaders need to reconsider how they are protecting their network, apps, and APIs as attackers get smarter,” said Dana Wolf, senior vice president of product and marketing at Fastly. “Security attacks can occur anywhere, and we want to enable our customers to run protection where it makes sense to them. Whether that’s in the cloud, data center, or ideally, at the edge. Fastly’s large global network, combined with Signal Sciences’ superior signal detection technology, makes it possible for organizations to enable a multi-layer or defense in depth strategy to protect every part of their business, no matter the environment.”

Fastly expects the edge-based agent for Fastly’s next-gen WAF to be available in production by the end of the year. To learn more about the beta program, visit https://www.fastly.com/products/cloud-security/web-application-api-protection.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Fastly’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Fastly on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the availability of the edge-based agent for Fastly’s next-gen WAF. Except as required by law, Fastly assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Fastly’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.