Fastly Hits One Exabyte of Content Delivered in a Month

After powering the World Cup, Fastly launches a Live Event Monitoring Service, enabling top brands to deliver streaming content with minimal lag or downtime

San Francisco, CALIF. (Sept. 11, 2018) -- Fastly, the leading edge cloud platform, today announced record growth driven by significant media and streaming customer milestones, as well as the launch of a new service to help the world’s leading media companies securely stream content at scale. The company has seen the amount of video bandwidth over its platform grow over tenfold in the past three years, and recently hit one exabyte of content delivered per month – enough to hold the entire Library of Congress three thousand times over.

As consumers continue to move away from traditional viewing modes in favor of live and on-demand streaming platforms, they expect faster video startup times and less interruptions during playback. Just one buffering event decreases the amount of video watched by 39 percent. Fastly provides an essential layer in video streaming delivery for its enterprise customer base, enabling smooth and dependable streams watched by millions around the world. In the last year alone, the company saw a nearly 30 percent rise in media and entertainment customers, and an over 40 percent increase over the last 24 months. The company now powers some of the most viewed and subscribed to streaming content providers, including Sling TV, fuboTV, and Atresmedia, as well as more than half of the top online radio providers, including iHeartRadio.

More providers rely on Fastly’s edge cloud platform to help them stream massive worldwide events, such as the World Cup. The 2018 World Cup broke streaming records as viewers streamed more than 23.3 million hours in the quarterfinals alone on a variety of platforms and devices. Fastly’s edge cloud infrastructure accommodated the influx of viewers and was one of fuboTV’s preferred providers for streaming the event.

“OTT users expect clear streams that start playing immediately with limited buffering interruptions, and that’s what Fastly enables,” explained Fastly CEO Artur Bergman. “We provide our customers with the speed they need to keep users engaged, and the efficiency it takes to deliver seamless content without a snag. As we continue to grow our customer base, we look forward to powering even more of the world’s most important content.”

Now, Fastly is launching a new Live Event Monitoring Service to offer organizations dedicated services to handle high-traffic events, such as sports, gaming, and award show live streams. Streaming providers can use Fastly’s Live Event Monitoring Service as an extension of their own teams, with proactive monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting throughout a high-profile event. The result is a smooth operational experience for internal engineering teams and an optimal viewing experience for end users.

In addition to serving the leading media & entertainment brands, Fastly is trusted by brands like Airbnb, Alaska Airlines, The New York Times, Pinterest and thousands more across e-commerce, travel and hospitality, and SaaS industries.

To learn more about Fastly’s Live Event Monitoring Service, visit: https://fastly.us/event-monitoring