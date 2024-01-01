Fastly Introduces New Partner Program to Deliver Greater Value for Customers and Partners

SAN FRANCISCO – [March 27, 2023] – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, today announced a new partner program that significantly expands and simplifies the ability to deliver high-value, complete solutions through its Global Partner Network. Fastly’s Global Partner Network was recently awarded a 5-star rating by CRN in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

“Our partners are critical to Fastly’s growth and success, so we’ve designed a program that makes it easier for them to win more business while ensuring customers get the value and quality they expect,” said Emily Friedberg, Group Vice President of Global Partnerships at Fastly. “More than ever, customers are looking to deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while also improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. That’s why we’ve made it simpler for partners to deliver a complete solution through Fastly’s edge cloud platform.”

The new program extends Fastly’s Global Partner Network by providing greater flexibility, support and incentives to a range of partner types including Value-Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs and MSSPs), agencies and consultants.

“The 5-star rating in CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable and successful channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Fastly’s Global Partner Network earned this rating because it’s clear the program is designed to create more opportunities and better business outcomes for their partners.”

At the program’s core is a new tiered model that offers training, marketing support, sales enablement and new, simplified pricing and packaging options to make it easier to sell and service Fastly products. This tiered approach is designed to offer additional benefits, incentives and rewards based on partner investment and engagement.

“Fastly really listened to the channel, delivering a robust program that makes it easy to grow our business by helping our customers be faster, more innovative and secure,” said Joshua Jones, Vice President, Sales at Tevora. “As a Fastly partner for five years, this new program is night and day ahead of where it was and takes our engagement with Fastly to a new level. It is not only a game changer for how we work with Fastly, but it will also allow us to offer a broader range of solutions to existing and new customers.”

Existing Fastly partners are automatically enrolled in the program and can get access to resources and benefits on Fastly’s new partner portal. Prospective partners interested in learning more about the benefits of teaming with Fastly can access program information and connect with a Fastly team member here.

