Fastly Named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Global CDN

Highest-rated by enterprise customers who have purchased, implemented, and used a Content Delivery Network (CDN)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced it has been peer-recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Global CDN. Scoring the highest overall rating among seven eligible vendors, Fastly received the highest customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and highest customer willingness to recommend (97%), as of February 2022.
Fastly’s uniquely designed network with fewer more powerful points of presence (POPs) was built to reduce latency, improve reliance, and support increased customer demand at scale. With 192 terabits per second (Tbps) of connected edge capacity, made up of 95 POPs across 71 markets, Fastly empowers some of the world’s largest brands to deliver modern digital experience quickly and safely, through its modern delivery offering and world class DDoS and WAF support.
Among the Fastly customer reviews that contributed to the company’s recognition:
“We believe this first-time Customers’ Choice recognition for CDN, paired with our recent fourth time recognition in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Web Application and API Protection report1, demonstrates Fastly’s dedication to customer experience across both markets,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO at Fastly. “Today’s announcement further demonstrates Fastly’s commitment to supporting the best-of-the-web through fast, safe, and reliable digital experiences. Thank you to our customers, whose continued feedback made this recognition possible.”
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.
1Network and market data as of January 31, 2022
2Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection, Peer Contributors, 22 March 2022. Please note that this report was previously known as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls. In 2019 and 2020 we have been recognized as Signal Sciences, as Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.