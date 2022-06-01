Fastly Named a Challenger in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection

As the first and only unified solution that empowers security and DevOps teams to confidently protect their apps and APIs anywhere they live, Fastly Next-Gen WAF provides the WAAP accuracy and scale enterprise customers need

SAN FRANCISCO -- September 6, 2022 –- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced it was named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP).

“We believe Fastly being named a Challenger, along with our recent recognition as the Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection for a fourth consecutive year, validates all of our efforts to protect Internet scale in any environment,” said Lakshmi Sharma, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Fastly. “Fastly is able to keep applications and services safe without sacrificing speed of deployment or delivery, which is critical for enabling businesses and developers to provide fast, secure and reliable digital experiences.”

According to Gartner “Hype Cycle™ for Application Security, 2022,” “Public-facing web applications are at high risk of breach. As most critical business processes and sensitive data are hosted on these applications, protecting them is paramount.” The 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report by Verizon also found that web applications are the top vector for attacks.

Fastly empowers developers and security teams with superior detection capabilities and reliable attack indicators that go above and beyond traditional WAFs, which are historically difficult to manage and require never-ending rules tuning to eliminate the false positives that can block legitimate traffic. The Fastly Next-Gen WAF protects apps and APIs in every environment - in the cloud, on-prem, hybrid, and the network edge. Because Next-Gen WAF leverages a fundamentally different approach (developed by Signal Sciences) that effectively detects and blocks malicious traffic and attacks without rules tuning, more than 90% of customers have the confidence to use it in full blocking mode. This helps ensure app development and uptime are not disrupted while freeing AppSec teams to focus on bigger problems.

In addition to superior technical efficacy, our customers repeatedly call out our ease of onboarding and excellent customer support. A site reliability engineer in the media and publishing industry noted in a recent peer review that, "Fastly Next-Gen WAF is easy to integrate, configure and provides great insights." And Slawomir Zabiewicz, who recently served as vice president of engineering at filestack said, "The next-generation aspect of [Fastly]'s WAF was very compelling for me because I need WAF management that is, essentially, effortless—something that can be set up really quickly but still be a major part of our security program. If I get a notification from [Fastly] that a new user is a bad actor, I can immediately block him, which is very important for me, and for our customers. I don't think any other solution on the market can give us all that."

To learn more about Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, visit our Web Application and API Protection page.

To view a complimentary copy of the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection report, visit https://learn.fastly.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-waap.html.

