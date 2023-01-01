Company receives highest score possible in 22 criteria, including vision, innovation, roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency, runtime execution environment and security features.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023 report, which evaluates software and development platforms that enable developers to build applications that tap into distributed managed infrastructure. Fastly’s Compute platform, formerly known as Compute@Edge, received the highest rating possible (5/5) in 22 criteria, including vision, innovation, roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency, runtime execution environment and security features criteria.

According to the Forrester Wave™ report: “Fastly delivers on its vision for a locationless internet with innovative compute.” The Forrester evaluation notes that the “Fastly edge development platform, built on a WASM runtime, focuses primarily on delivering performant, personalized experiences on the web but it is also more than suitable for general purpose use cases. To that end, developers building and deploying applications with Fastly gain the benefit of a fast, programmable CDN with robust security and an excellent developer experience. Fastly couples this with a generous, egress-free billing model that makes the platform a better choice than public cloud FaaS platforms for use cases where data might need to move around such as with AI use cases and IOT.” Forrester also states that “Fastly is an excellent fit for enterprises seeking to extend their capabilities from the public cloud with a highly performant and secure edge compute platform.”

“We believe the world is ready to see how Fastly Compute can help solve problems no other platform can,” said Anil Dash, Vice President of Compute and Developer Experience at Fastly. “We spent more than a decade building Fastly Compute into an unbelievably powerful, incredibly performant global edge computing platform, and we are thrilled Forrester recognized, in our opinion, our vision and technical innovation. This recognition is a significant milestone for our team and we are excited about the amazing things developers will build with us.”

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023 report is available here. To learn more about Fastly Compute, visit https://www.fastly.com/products/compute.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, security and observability offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at www.fastly.com and follow us @fastly.

