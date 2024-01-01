Fastly Names Doniel Sutton as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – September 17, 2020 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced the appointment of Doniel Sutton as the company’s Chief People Officer. Sutton is a values-driven People and Talent executive who brings more than 20 years of strategic and global human resources leadership experience at Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, including most recently in her position as Senior Vice President of People at PayPal. Sutton will report directly to Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby.

Sutton will oversee all human resources, workspaces, talent acquisition, and inclusion and diversity functions at Fastly. She will be responsible for continuing to scale Fastly’s workforce and key growth processes.

“Fastly’s amazing employees are the backbone of our business and what fuels our success,” said Bixby. “As we continue to grow and scale our business, we continue to value and invest in our culture and the development and engagement of our employees. We believe a strong community of talented people positions us to provide the exceptional security, performance and service our customers have come to expect from Fastly. Doniel is a true embodiment of our Fastly values, and is an incredible strategic leader with an impressive track record of building inclusive organizations and teams on a global scale. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

“Fastly’s core commitment to cultivating curiosity, trustworthiness, and transparency was a natural draw for me,” said Sutton. “It’s clear that Fastly prioritizes support for and investment in its people. I look forward to joining the team at a pivotal time in the company’s history, and to lay the critical foundation for further growth and expansion. Fastly already has an exceptional people-first global employee experience, and scaling to the next 1,000 employees and beyond is an exciting challenge.”

During her tenure at PayPal, Sutton oversaw all aspects of the HR functions for the company’s global workforce of over 20,000 employees. Prior to PayPal, she served in a variety of senior HR leadership positions with Prudential Financial, Bank of America Corporation, and Honeywell International. Throughout her career, she has led numerous initiatives transforming culture, building inclusive organizations and teams, and increasing diversity through targeted analytics and program development. Sutton’s other career achievements include being recognized by Black Enterprise in 2017 as one of the 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America, and being awarded the 2018 American Business Award’s Bronze “Stevie” for HR Executive of the Year.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our ability to scale our workforce and key processes, to provide exceptional security, performance, and service to our customers, and to grow and expand our business by an additional 1,000 employees and beyond. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.