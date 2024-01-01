Fastly Names Lakshmi Sharma as New Chief Product Officer

Sharma, a former product leader at Google, Cisco, and Target, will drive product strategy at Fastly.

SAN FRANCISCO -- NOV. 29, 2021 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud network provider, today announced Lakshmi Sharma as its new Chief Product Officer, effective November 29, 2021. Sharma brings more than 20 years of engineering and product development experience to Fastly and will spearhead the company’s continued investment in products that enable developers to build modern, distributed applications and digital experiences that maximize performance, programmability, and security.

“Lakshmi is an incredibly talented leader with a proven track record in driving effective strategy and transformation in engineering and product organizations,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “Having been at the helm of product initiatives at technology giants and startups alike, Lakshmi knows what it takes to develop customer-centric, security-first roadmaps and bring innovative new products to market.”

“This is a pivotal era for businesses and developers as we aim to rise to the occasion of building the next great modern digital experiences in an online-first world,” said Sharma. “Some of the most vital parts of the internet run on Fastly and the company is uniquely positioned to power even more websites and applications with speed, reliability, and security. I look forward to helping Fastly bring an enterprise-grade product roadmap -- grounded in the developer experience -- to life while maintaining a focus on building inclusive and effective teams.”

Sharma has been building dynamic product organizations for decades, having most recently served as the Director of Product Management for Networking at Google Cloud, where the end-to-end customer experience for network solutions crossing multiple industries was a key responsibility. With extensive experience across infrastructure, cloud, and security organizations, including product and engineering leadership roles at Target Corporation, Cisco, and Juniper Networks, she is poised to make significant contributions to Fastly’s delivery, security, and edge compute portfolio. Sharma will report directly to Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby and will focus on the long-term product roadmap and innovation that empowers Fastly customers to develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications.

