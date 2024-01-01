Fastly Names Vaughan Woods To Spearhead ASEAN Growth

Singapore - 21 July 2022 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, has announced the appointment of Vaughan Woods as Area Vice President – ASEAN. Based in Singapore, Woods will be responsible for charting Fastly’s overall growth strategy and presence in the ASEAN region.

“Our ASEAN expansion from a Singapore base is part of Fastly’s broader commitment to international growth,” says Noel Penzer, Senior Vice President – International, Fastly. “In Asia Pacific, we are also investing in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand to support both ASEAN customers and our major global customers in those regions. Vaughan’s deep expertise in go-to-market strategy, talent development and scaling high-performance organisations will help propel us to the next level of market relevance.”

An industry veteran with more than 20 years of sales management and leadership experience in the IT industry, Woods has previously worked at 3PAR and IBM supporting hundreds of customers throughout the ASEAN region on expanding their digital adoption and presence.

“I’m excited to be joining Fastly at this point in time, as we expect to see the demand for high-performance edge computing and unified web app and API security growing exponentially on a global scale,” says Vaughan Woods, Area Vice President – ASEAN, Fastly.

"Fastly provides a platform that allows customers across ASEAN to rethink what’s possible in their overall digital and cybersecurity posture. I’m looking forward to helping customers leverage our unique architecture while tailoring solutions specific to their needs and what is critical for their businesses to thrive.”

Regardless of geographic location or phase of digital transformation, companies want to provide differentiated digital experiences that are fast, engaging and secure. Through these investments, Fastly will help more organisations deliver better online experiences through its highly rated CDN, award-winning security, and highly flexible and programmable edge compute solutions.

To learn more about Fastly, please visit https://www.fastly.com/contact-us or email apac-sales@fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organisations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com/.