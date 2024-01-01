Fastly Partners with SoftBank to Enter Japanese Market

TOKYO AND SAN FRANCISCO — July 31, 2015 — Fastly, the real-time content delivery network (CDN), today announced at SoftBank World 2015 that it is partnering with SoftBank Corp. to offer Fastly’s CDN services in Japan. Fastly also announced the addition of a new Osaka point of presence (POP) to its existing Japanese infrastructure.

“Japan is an important part of our strategy in a region where partners are critical to market penetration,” said Artur Bergman, founder and CEO of Fastly. “We’ve invested in our Asian network to ensure that our customers in Japan are able to accelerate content both domestically and globally. This agreement with SoftBank helps us best bring that investment to market.”

Under the partnership, Fastly CDN services will be managed and operated for Japanese customers by Fastly. SoftBank will provide the primary sales route to market, with implementation and support delivered jointly in collaboration between Fastly and SoftBank. The Fastly Solution is available immediately via SoftBank to companies in Japan, and directly via Fastly to companies globally.

“SoftBank has built its brand building disruptive next-generation technology that powers innovation in Japan,” said Ken Miyauchi, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp. “When considering modern content delivery networks in Japan, Fastly was the obvious choice for us to bring to market.”

Fastly has increased its Japanese investments significantly this year. It established Fastly Kabushiki Kaisha (K.K.), a wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary, to help establish a strong presence in Japan. Located in the Shin Marunouchi building in central Tokyo, Fastly K.K.’s growing team will focus on marketing, sales, customer support, and channel management.

Japan's national Internet has historically had a single point of interconnection in Tokyo. To ensure the level of performance and resiliency expected from a CDN, Fastly has deployed a second POP in-country. The next logical point of interconnect is located in Osaka, where networks and enterprises have built secondary facilities in order to reduce network latency and to provide redundancy in the event of a catastrophic event affecting Tokyo.