Fastly Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Customers from Bot Attacks and Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. The Fastly-HUMAN partnership will offer customers industry-leading bot protection as well as fraud and account abuse prevention to keep cybercriminals out of their online applications and services.

Fastly’s award-winning Next-Gen WAF – the first and only unified WAF solution – provides a high-efficacy solution with the widest range of deployment options on the market with unmatched flexibility, rapid deployment, and tooling integrations. Now, customers have access to all the benefits of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF – paired with HUMAN’s exceptional bot protection and remediation capabilities.

Automated online attacks, also known as bot attacks, can wreak havoc on a business’s bottom line and disrupt digital experiences. Three out of four online attacks today are by bots, including events like account takeover, payment fraud, content manipulation, and more. Bad bots also consume resources and overwhelm organizations, accounting for at least a quarter of all internet traffic. To combat this threat, HUMAN leverages modern defense to verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms.

“In response to the rapid growth of bot-based cyberattacks, it was imperative for Fastly to offer our customers a world-class bot detection solution to complement our Signal Sciences-powered Next-Gen WAF,” said Fastly Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Lakshmi Sharma. “HUMAN will not only help safeguard Fastly customers from bot attacks and fraud, but also help increase ROI while decreasing data contamination and cybersecurity exposure. Together with HUMAN, we’re helping our valued customers protect what matters most: their users and their assets.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important for businesses to protect their customers, revenue, and operational efficiencies by safeguarding against cybercriminal organizations that use sophisticated bots as their weapon of choice,” said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. “As an example of the cyber risks businesses face, a global e-commerce company had implemented a bot management solution to protect its digital purchasing experience, but bots were still getting through – taking over customer accounts. With the implementation of HUMAN’s the Human Defense Platform and Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, these attacks were stopped, the cybercriminal organization was disrupted, and the customer experience and company’s brand reputation were protected. We look forward to deploying our modern defenses – including internet observability, collective protection, and actionable threat intelligence – to complement Fastly’s sophisticated security suite, resulting in fully protected customers.”

HUMAN, which recently announced a merger with PerimeterX, has been recognized as a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022, and was cited as a strong choice for customers wanting “white glove service and deep expertise in both marketing and security bot attacks.” HUMAN’s capabilities have resulted in several high-profile takedowns, including PARETO – the most sophisticated Connected TV botnet ever found – in cooperation with Roku and Google.

Fastly is a partner-first global programmable edge cloud, offering first- and third-party products in security, edge compute, network services, and observability to solve customers’ problems with their choice of tools.

Customers can now purchase both Fastly and HUMAN bot and fraud solutions through a streamlined procurement process. To learn more about Fastly’s partnership with HUMAN Security or to request a 30-day demo and proof of value, reach out to partners@fastly.com. Additionally, both companies will be at Black Hat on August 10-11, 2022, where attendees can stop by Fastly’s Booth 1474 and visit HUMAN at Booth 2334.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards 500+ customers from sophisticated bot attacks, fraud and account abuse. We leverage modern defense—internet visibility, network effect powered by collective protection, and disruptions—to enable our customers to increase ROI and trust while decreasing end-user friction, data contamination, and cybersecurity exposure. Today we verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that consistently achieves 95%+ customer satisfaction ratings,* Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

*As of June 1, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our ability to help safeguard our customers from bot attacks and fraud and protect their users and assets, and our ability to increase ROI while decreasing data contamination and cybersecurity exposure. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website and are available from us without charge.