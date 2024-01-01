Fastly Prices Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 – Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly”), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,250,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. In addition, Fastly has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,687,500 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FSLY” on May 17, 2019.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair, Raymond James, Baird, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: Fastly Inc.

Investor Inquiries

ir@fastly.com

Media Inquiries

press@fastly.com