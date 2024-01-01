Fastly Raises $75 Million to Fund Global Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO — August 5, 2015 — Fastly, the only real-time content delivery network (CDN), today announced that it has raised $75 million in Series D funding, led by Iconiq Capital, with new contributions from existing investors Amplify Partners, August Capital, Battery Ventures, IDG Ventures, and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. With the investment, Fastly will continue to develop innovative real-time content delivery solutions for its rapidly growing customer base, expand its global reach, and further its ecommerce and security expansion. This round brings Fastly’s total funding to $130 million.

Fastly also announced the addition of Dan Miller as Chief Financial Officer. Miller, who was previously Vice President of Finance at Netsuite, will help drive Fastly’s business growth.

“Fastly is setting a new standard for global content delivery and consumption,” said David Hornik, general partner at August Capital. “We participated in this round because it’s clear that their team is committed to building products designed for the future of online experiences.”

In the coming months, Fastly will continue to invest in services that help companies build products, reduce infrastructure costs, and manage their business operations in real time — with the added benefits of improved performance, reliability, and security. Industry leaders in media, ecommerce, streaming video, government, software, and finance are currently using Fastly’s edge intelligence features to scale their business. This includes several leaders on each of the Fortune 500 and Internet Retailer 500 lists, as well as tens of thousands of websites such as Business Insider, Conde Nast, iHeartMedia, Twitter, and Vimeo.

“The lack of innovation by traditional CDNs has frustrated many of our customers by holding back their ability to create faster, secure, and highly personalized user experiences,” said Artur Bergman, CEO of Fastly. "We are building a better foundation for real-time content delivery across the globe."

Fastly has grown significantly since its first funding round in 2011, increasing total traffic distributed by more than 700 percent over the past two years. The company has increased staff by more than 80 percent since January, and currently has more than 200 employees in San Francisco, New York, London, and Tokyo. Fastly will continue to expand its team across product, sales, engineering, marketing, operations, and customer support. In addition, new points of presence (POPs) planned include locations in Australia, India, Israel, South Africa, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.