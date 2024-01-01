Fastly Ramps Up With $10M Funding

Fastly Closes $10M Series B Round From August Capital to Extend Global Presence of Real-Time Content Delivery Network

Company Delivers Public, Private and Hybrid CDN to Web and Mobile Leaders Including AddThis, Etsy, GitHub, The Guardian, Shazam, Twitter and Wanelo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 5, 2013 -– Fastly, the real-time content delivery network, announced today that it has raised a $10M Series B round from August Capital. This follows a previous $1M Series A from Amplify Partners, Battery Ventures and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. Fastly has re-invented Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) with the Fastly Caching Engine, delivering the fastest way to configure, cache and instantly purge static, dynamic and streaming content. Today, Fastly has the lowest recorded time to first byte. Fastly provides public, private, and hybrid CDNs. Companies including AddThis, Etsy, GitHub, The Guardian, Shazam, Twitter and Wanelo trust Fastly to provide the best user experience on the web and mobile. The company will use its Series B round to increase its global presence by aggressively extending its network.

"The Fastly approach fundamentally changes the way we think about user experiences on mobile and web. The traditional CDN space has been unable to keep pace with businesses that understand that the biggest user experience killer is slow page speed. Fastly is driving a major shift in the way companies deliver content by giving them the control and flexibility they need to meet their users instantly, anywhere in the world," said David Hornik of August Capital. "We are excited to support Fastly as it brings a new level of dynamic content delivery to the market and expands its global reach."

Research firm Markets and Markets predicts the global CDN space will grow to $7.4 billion by 2017. Fastly is poised to upset this market with a new approach to caching any type of content. The Fastly Caching Engine is a patent-pending software layer that changes the way content is cached, routed, delivered, purged, and optimized, on both mobile and web. The Fastly Real-Time CDN places companies in the driver’s seat, by delivering tools to configure the optimal user experience with 100% caching, real-time analytics, instant purging and flexible dashboards. With Fastly, users experience the lowest latency. Fastly’s increasing global presence includes recent POP deployments in Asia, Europe and North America.

“We started this company for two reasons: we knew that page and app speed is a user's first and most lasting impression of any online or mobile experience. We also knew that developers needed software solutions geared toward giving them control of their dynamic content. But traditional CDNs were missing the mark,” said Artur Bergman, Founder and CEO of Fastly. “Now, we are breaking the limits of speed and content delivery for our customers. We are excited that August Capital is supporting our efforts to move our customers’ businesses faster than ever before.”