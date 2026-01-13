Fastly Steps Up its Asia Expansion with Appointment of Rachel Ler as Area Vice President of Asia

SINGAPORE - January 13, 2026 - Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY), a leading global edge cloud platform, today announced the recent appointment of Rachel Ler as Area Vice President of Asia, where she oversees Fastly’s business across ASEAN countries, the Greater China region, and South Korea. In this role, Ler’s focus is on driving growth, deepening customer and partner relationships, and advancing Fastly’s strategic expansion across some of the company’s most diverse and fast-growing markets.

Rachel Ler brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise technology and regional leadership across Asia Pacific. She has held senior roles at Commvault and Versa Networks, where she drove sustainable growth through customer-focused strategies, solution innovation, and strong partner ecosystems. Having led teams across diverse APAC markets, Rachel has a proven track record of building scalable go-to-market engines and delivering consistent growth for global technology organisations.

“The Asia region is one of the most diverse and dynamic markets in the world, spanning ASEAN countries, South Korea, and the Greater China region,” said Nicola Gerber, Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Fastly. “Having Rachel onboard – with her expansive experience and deep understanding of customers across these markets – reinforces Fastly’s commitment to deliver the Fastly experience even closer to our customers. Market localisation and serving customers with true regional proximity are critical pillars of our APJ expansion strategy. With Rachel’s extensive insight into the customer and partner landscape, along with her proven ability to build and lead high-performing teams, I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity for her to drive progress for the region.”

Ler’s appointment underscores Fastly’s continued investment in building strong regional leadership to better serve customers through localised expertise, regional proximity, and high-performance digital infrastructure. Ler joins Gerber and the global leadership team to lead the company’s broader strategy around edge cloud innovation, AI-ready infrastructure, and international expansion. This includes helping customers across Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and the Greater China region to modernise their digital platforms, enhance application security, and deliver low-latency experiences closer to end users.

"What excites me most about joining Fastly is its authenticity and its passion for building a faster, safer and more engaging internet. That spirit of acting with passion is something I connect with deeply. Across ASEAN, Greater China, and South Korea, digital expectations are rising fast, and customers need a partner who cares as much as they do about delivering meaningful, secure and high-performance online experiences. I’m energised by the opportunity to bring Fastly’s engineering strength and customer-focused mindset to this dynamic region and to make a real impact together," said Ler.

