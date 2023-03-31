Fastly Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of New Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and General Counsel

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced two new members to its executive team, as well as a key management promotion. Peter Alexander will be joining Fastly as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Marshall Erwin has joined as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Further complementing the management team, Karen Greenstein has been promoted to General Counsel.

Alexander is a seasoned marketing executive with more than 25 years of technology marketing, product strategy, and product management experience for growth focused technology brands. He joins Fastly from Check Point Software Technologies, a global leader in cyber security. During his six-year tenure as CMO, he drove the company’s go-to-market strategy, scaled demand generation, and elevated brand and reputation. Prior to Check Point he served at Harmonic, a leader in video delivery infrastructure, as CMO, and at Cisco where he led multiple marketing and product management functions.

Alexander holds a B.Eng in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Bradford, UK, an MBA from University of California, Berkeley, and received his EMSc from the London School of Economics in Behavioral Science.

He officially starts on August 1 and will be based in San Francisco.



Peter Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Fastly

“Peter is an incredible strategic marketer with a proven track record of leading and building technology brands, and I’m excited to have him join our leadership team,” said Todd Nightingale, CEO at Fastly. “His brand development experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and expertise in scaling high-performing teams is a powerful combination. I’m excited about the vision he’ll bring to Fastly as we continue to increase demand generation to grow our business.”

Marshall Erwin, who recently joined Fastly as Chief Information Security Officer, is a highly respected information security executive. Erwin, who was previously Chief Security Officer at Mozilla, was instrumental in helping to build the company's reputation as a strong defender of its end-users. Erwin previously served in the US intelligence community, working on cybersecurity and counterterrorism and as the cybersecurity and counterterrorism advisor on the Senate Homeland Security, and Government Affairs Committee. He was also a Research Fellow at Stanford University, and a non-residential Fellow at Stanford’s Center for Internet and Society.



Marshall Erwin, Chief Information Security Officer, Fastly

“Fastly is focused on building a better, safer internet and that means ensuring security for our customers, our end-users, our platforms, and our own enterprise,” said Nightingale. “Marshall brings deep security operations, product development, and trust and privacy knowledge to enhance our ability to make online experiences safer for everyone.”

Karen Greenstein rounds out the additions to Fastly’s leadership team with her promotion to General Counsel. Greenstein, who joined the company in 2019, has been serving as interim General Counsel for the past several quarters. She brings extensive experience to Fastly, having previously served the digital media and entertainment industries with corporate legal roles at Business.com, Viacom, and NBC Universal.



Karen Greenstein, General Counsel, Fastly

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, security and observability offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at www.fastly.com and follow us @fastly.

