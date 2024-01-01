Fastly to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Fastly will issue a press release notifying once its quarterly shareholder letter has been posted on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 968-2077 (U.S./Canada) or (236) 714-2139 (International) with conference ID 2979196. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.