Fastly to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO -- October 7, 2021 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Fastly will issue a press release notifying once its quarterly shareholder letter has been posted on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2022 (U.S./Canada) or (646) 960-0690 (International) with conference ID 7543239. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com.