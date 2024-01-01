Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in November 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, November 10, 2021 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest edge cloud network provider, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Ron Kisling will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:





Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET







2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET





Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https://www.fastly.com/.