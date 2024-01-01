Fastly to Present at Oppenheimer Conference

SAN FRANCISCO -- August 6, 2021 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and incoming Chief Financial Officer Ron Kisling will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. PT / 9:55 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of this presentation will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

