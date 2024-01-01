Fastly Unveils New Enterprise Services

*For popular digital businesses, Fastly’s Quick Value Packages secure traffic via WAF management, proactively monitor with delivery dashboards, and optimize performance by tapping its in-house experts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2018 -- Fastly, the leading edge cloud platform, today announced the launch of three new enterprise services. The new offerings enhance and scale Fastly’s existing edge cloud features, optimizing performance, improving security, and providing real-time metrics for applications at the edge. The Packages help businesses capitalize on their edge cloud investment and deliver on the promise of edge computing, while freeing up scarce IT and engineering resources to innovate. With this release, Fastly is speeding up the time to value on a business’s edge computing effort.

Modern technology relies more and more heavily on edge computing – which means that data is being processed closer to the user – with the help of companies like Fastly. Gartner estimates that by 2022, 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside a traditional centralized cloud1. Fastly has become a leader in the edge computing space, reaching a $100 million revenue run rate in 2017 thanks to its developer-friendly approach and powerful platform. Today, content served through Fastly is viewed by over 3 billion people around the globe every month.

“Keeping up with the ongoing evolution of modern business technology is time-consuming. Not to mention, it places an additional burden on internal engineering teams,” remarked Wolfgang Maasberg, SVP of Sales at Fastly. “The last thing a company should have to worry about is not having the resources or in-house expertise to create an amazing experience for its users. Fastly is committed to helping the world’s leading businesses seamlessly scale and take advantage of the edge.”

Fastly’s Quick Value Packages, tools that leverage the edge to keep businesses at scale running, are now available to customers on the platform:





A more secure edge with WAF Management : The rise of cybercrime is both an existential threat, as well as a daily drain for every business and its users. Fastly's WAF Management package provides ongoing expert security guidance for the Fastly WAF. The service helps businesses stay secure in the face of changing traffic patterns, WAF rules and origin server environments. WAF Management reduces the load on internal security teams while improving visibility into application layer threats and strengthening overall security posture. Learn More.







Full, actionable transparency, thanks to Logging Insights : As customers increasingly expect 24/7 uptime, up-to-the-second visibility is essential for every business. The Logging Insights Package combines the power of Fastly’s real-time streaming logs with Sumo Logic dashboards, allowing teams to use key metrics in order to quickly diagnose and troubleshoot issues. Learn More.







On-demand expert help with Performance Optimization: Millisecond-scale increases in load times and latencies have been found to enormously impact a business’s bottom line2. Fastly’s in-house content delivery specialists help identify performance improvements and advise on best practices, while simultaneously decreasing the backlog of performance-related projects. Learn More.





To learn more about the Fastly Quick Service Packages, visit: https://www.fastly.com/support/quick-value-packages

