Fastly Welcomes Aida Álvarez to its Board of Directors

Former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration brings 40+ years of experience in public and private sector arenas to Fastly’s software-defined modern network

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AUGUST 8, 2019) -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a provider of an edge cloud platform, today welcomes the Honorable Aida Álvarez, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, to its Board of Directors, effective as of August 7, 2019. Álvarez replaces Gil Penchina as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board and as the Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Penchina submitted his resignation after eight years on Fastly’s Board, in conjunction with his retirement.

Fastly CEO and founder Artur Bergman commented, “We are deeply grateful for the immense support and guidance Gil has generously offered Fastly over his eight-year tenure on our Board, and appreciate his commitment to helping us grow our edge cloud platform and empower developers around the world. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“Now, we’re thrilled to welcome Aida to our Board of Directors, as she has always focused on giving back to the community to make positive change, and that really speaks to who we are at Fastly and how we want to grow our business,” said Bergman. “Aida brings expansive public and private sector experience to the table, and we look forward to all that we’ll learn from her in the coming years of her service on our board.”

Newly appointed Álvarez currently serves on the boards of Hewlett Packard, Inc., K12 Inc., and Oportun. She is also Board Chair Emerita of the Latino Community Foundation. Álvarez was the first Latina to serve in any U.S. President’s Cabinet. Prior to her government service, Álvarez was a successful investment banker at First Boston and Bear Stearns, and an award-winning journalist, recognized with a Front Page Award, an Emmy nomination, and an Associated Press Award for journalistic excellence.

“I was immediately drawn in by Fastly’s commitment to being a values-driven company. That’s always been important to me,” said Álvarez. “I’m excited to help guide Fastly as it pursues its mission to build a trustworthy internet, as I am a firm believer in that mission and look forward to the journey ahead.”

To learn more about Álvarez and Fastly’s Board of Directors, please visit https://investors.fastly.com/governance/board-of-directors/default.aspx.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Investor Inquiries

ir@fastly.com

Media Inquiries

press@fastly.com