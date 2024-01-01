Fastly to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference

SAN FRANCISCO -- February 28, 2022 -- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA, on March 7, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

