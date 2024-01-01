Fastly’s Appointment to the Australian Government’s Digital Transformation Agency Cloud Marketplace Underscores Commitment to Serving the Australian Public Sector

SYDNEY -- 22 June, 2021 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced it has been appointed to the Cloud Marketplace (CMP) managed by the Australian Government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), reducing barriers to working with government departments and agencies.

The CMP is a digital sourcing arrangement for cloud services and cloud consulting. The CMP can be used by federal, state and territory governments in Australia, as well as Australian higher education providers and other organisations.

“We already enable the private sector to run their websites and applications more securely and with greater agility and control, allowing them to innovate and experiment using our best-of-breed cloud technologies. Just as we serve enterprise customers on the internet worldwide in the private sector, we want to bring these same tools to the public sector for the benefit of all Australians,” said Derek Rast, AVP Australia & New Zealand at Fastly. “Fastly plans to continue to invest in its Australian presence across its network and workforce expansions as we support more private and public entities in securing and delivering their digital experiences with proven reliability and high-performance compute power.”

By joining the DTA’s CMP, Fastly can bring its suite of best-in-breed cloud services, including its edge cloud platform, content delivery network (CDN), and web application, API, and cloud security, to a broader range of federal, state and territory buyers via the BuyICT platform.

Fastly’s edge technology can be used by government buyers to secure high-profile, public-facing websites, APIs and apps that provide important information and government services to Australians. Fastly also offers broad support for websites powered by a range of content management systems (CMSs), including Wordpress, Drupal and other open source platforms.

