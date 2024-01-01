Fastly's Virtual Customer Conference on Building for Tomorrow

Ticketmaster, Chartbeat, loveholidays, Vox Media, Gannett, Adorama, Dunelm and other customers will share insights, strategies, and successes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 — Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced plans to host Altitude, its flagship customer conference, remotely on Nov. 10 and 12, 2020. As consumers become more reliant on digital-first experiences, technology leaders are being forced to reevaluate their technology toolkits and better position their organizations for digital transformation. This year’s theme, “Build for tomorrow, now” invites Fastly’s network of developers, security professionals and business leaders to push the limits of innovation at the edge, and build superior digital experiences that help their companies grow and thrive.

Altitude 2020 will bring together the industry’s brightest leaders and innovators to discuss the impacts of edge computing on the modern web, along with other emerging technologies that are transforming the way individuals experience the internet across the globe. In addition to customer-led sessions, Altitude will feature keynotes from Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby, Senior Vice President of Engineering Nick Rockwell, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing Dana Wolf, Chief Architect Artur Bergman, and Chief Technology Officer Tyler McMullen. These technical leadership discussions will highlight updates on Compute@Edge, the powerful serverless compute environment, network optimizations, the latest product roadmap with the addition of Signal Sciences, and more.

“We’re looking forward to bringing together our community of developers and leaders to realize the power of edge computing in delivering fast, secure and reliable digital experiences at scale,” said Bixby. “We live in a time where organizations across all industries need to innovate to keep ahead of the curve of customer demand. Altitude presents an exciting opportunity to hear from many of our customers who are doing just that, and pushing the envelope to create exceptional user experiences.”

Altitude will be a fully-remote conference, split into two separate days, with unique agendas tailored for both EMEA and North American audiences.





Altitude EMEA will begin Tuesday, November 10 at 9 a.m. GMT. The event will welcome leading edge computing experts and innovative customers to the stage including David Annez, Head of Engineering at loveholidays, Natxo Imaz Erdoiza, CTO of Mediapro, and Tom Hayman, Head of Platform Engineering at Dunelm.







Altitude North America will take place Thursday, November 12 at 9 am PT. Speakers will include, Pablo Mercado, CTO at Vox Media, Hani Batla, CTO at Adorama, Todd Jimenez, Lead CDN Engineer at Ticketmaster, Tobias Macey, DevOps Manager at MIT, Ido Safruti, CTO at PerimeterX, and Adam Nguyen and Dolores Quinonez, Senior Software Engineers at Chartbeat.





“With Fastly, we’ve been able to modernize the way we deliver great modern digital experiences for our customers. Following our full migration, we experienced 30-50% month-over-month growth, demonstrating Fastly’s vital role in our digital transformation journey,” said Hani Batla, CTO at Adorama. “Fastly enables a modern architecture and simpler tech stack, allowing our engineers to quickly make changes, without requiring help from customer support."

For more information about the event and to register for Altitude EMEA, visit https://altitudegmt.vxp.live/ and to register for Altitude North America, visit https://altitudept.vxp.live/.