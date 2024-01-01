Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 — Signal Sciences, now a part of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced that it was named a Visionary in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls. This marks the second consecutive year in which Gartner has recognized Signal Sciences as a Visionary within the industry, an acknowledgement of Signal Sciences’ ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“Signal Sciences is dedicated to revolutionizing web application security. We believe our recognition as a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAFs underscores our commitment to this imperative,” said Andrew Peterson, co-founder of Signal Sciences. “We’re thrilled to have been recognized, and after recently joining forces with Fastly, we look forward to working together to create simplified, frictionless security solutions that scale - solutions that both developers and security operations teams will love.”

This announcement follows the February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAF, based on customer reviews. Signal Sciences currently has an overall rating of five out of five stars, based on 68 reviews, as of 20 October 2020. Signal Sciences has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice two times in a row.

Signal Sciences was recently acquired by Fastly, provider of an edge compute platform, in early October 2020. In a market where organizations are increasingly moving from single focused solutions, such as WAF, towards more consolidated solutions, such as web application and API protection (WAAP), Fastly and Signal Sciences are uniquely positioned to provide more innovative and disruptive solutions in a modern software development environment. Together, the two companies empower organizations to both secure and drive their digital transformation.

Fast and easy to implement, Signal Sciences’ Next Generation WAF protects more than 40,000 cloud-native, legacy, and serverless applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences enables businesses across a number of verticals to protect their most critical web applications, APIs, and microservices against the full spectrum of threats, including OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities such as SQLi and XSS, as well as account takeovers, brute force attacks, bad bots, and application abuse and misuse, among others.

Signal Sciences also boasts more than 40 integrations with the most common DevOps tools and security platforms, such as Slack, Jira, PagerDuty, Datadog, Splunk, Envoy, and Cisco Threat Response, among others. The solution offers flexible WAF and RASP deployment options across any cloud, on-premise, containers, or hybrid environments with full feature parity and a unified management system across platforms. To learn more about Signal Sciences, click here.

To view a complimentary copy of the full 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls report, please click here: https://info.signalsciences.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-waf

1Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls” by Jeremy D’Hoinne, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, 13 October 2020

2 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 10 February, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Signal Sciences

With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects more than 40,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, as indicated on the company’s website, including Duo Security, DataDog, Under Armour, and Doordash. Signal Sciences is also named a Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup and received the 451 Firestarter award, InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year, and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences website or follow @Signal Sciences.